Spread Halloween Cheer With Leawo Prof. DRM Covering Video, Music And E

Halloween is over now, but people can share little moments of joy more than the Halloween season. Leawo Software, a leading multimedia company, is reminding customers that their 2023 Halloween Sales will be ending within one week. This event is the place to be, with a series of products customized to meet different needs of audio and video entertainment. One of the exclusive discounts is 40% off on the Prof. DRM Media Pack, which includes 5 modules covering video, music, e-book and audiobook.

For those people who want to play back iTunes movies and TV shows on non-Apple devices, the Prof. DRM Video Converter works. It is used to erase or decrypt specific protection from iTunes movies and TV shows easily. These videos can be converted to MP4 format with the original audio tracks, subtitles and AC3 Dolby 5.1 Surround sound well reserved.

The second part is dedicated to e-books and audiobooks. Prof. DRM eBook Converter is featured as a tool to unlock different types of DRM limitations from e-books like Kindle, Kobo and Adobe. The output formats support epub, mobi, azw3, and txt. Therefore, users can convert various e-books without quality loss and share multiple unprotected e-books with friends freely. While for audiobook fans, there is a Prof. DRM Audiobook Converter that converts Audible and iTunes audiobooks to MP3 files at 5x higher speed. The output player supports many Android devices and most iOS devices like the iPhone 13 series.

For the music part, Prof. DRM Music Converter is designed to convert Apple M4P or M4A files to MP3 with high quality kept. Channels, sample rates and bit rates can be selected in output audio files. Plus, this tool has a high performance in batch processing. If people are accustomed to using Spotify, Prof. DRM Spotify Converter is a user-friendly tool for choice. This module is powerful in converting Spotify links, radios, albums and playlists to popular formats without DRM restrictions like MP3, M4A, AAC, etc. The downloaded and converted songs can be played on all music players.

This pack's price for a lifetime plan after the discount is $59.97 which is more favorable than the original cost of $99.95. Besides, there are 30% off coupons released at the bottom of the activity page for any purchases on Leawo. Meanwhile, more products are on sale this time with an up to 92% discount like CleverGet All-In-One 13 for downloading videos from lots of sites. More details can be found on Leawo's official website below.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, iTransfer and others for both Win and Mac platforms.