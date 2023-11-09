Kuwait Oil Barrel Down USD 2.24 To USD 85.83 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped USD 2.24 to reach USD 85.83 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared with USD 88.07 pb on Tuesday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up USD 2.07 to USD 79.54 pb, while West Texas Intermediate dropped USD 2.04 to stand at USD 75.33 pb. (end) km

