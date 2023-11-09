Dr. Debanjoy Goswami is awarded as young medical star excellence award by actress ameesha patel :

(MENAFN- Anand Kumar Gupta) Dr. Debanjoy Goswami, a visionary doctor at the young age of 23 from Kolkata, has been honored with the prestigious YOUNG MEDICAL STAR EXCELLENCE Award for his remarkable contributions to the medical and skincare sectors. The award was presented by actress ameesha patel, during an exclusive event at the renowned novotel in Bangalore . Dr. Aditi Govitrikar also acknowledged Dr. Goswami with the title of Best Young Entrepreneur in the healthcare industry.



Raised in a modest family with parents employed by the government, Dr. Debanjoy Goswami's journey from the field of medicine to venturing into skincare and cosmetics is nothing short of inspiring. He completed his MBBS at the prestigious Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre in Bangalore, where he excelled academically and in sports.



Fueled by a deep-seated commitment to addressing health concerns and serving his community, Dr. Debanjoy Goswami embarked on a fulfilling medical career. Recognizing an unmet need in skincare, he boldly ventured into entrepreneurship to establish his own skincare brand.



The impact of Dr. Goswami's skincare brand on the industry is substantial, offering high-quality products complemented by unique features such as complimentary doctor's consultations and follow-up services, thereby setting a new standard for customer care. The brand's focus on personalized advice enriches the skincare experience for customers, setting it apart in the industry.



Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Goswami is a versatile individual with diverse interests. He's a passionate football player, a model, and a content creator on YouTube, where he shares influential videos. His commitment to fitness and occasional ventures into acting underscore his multifaceted nature.



Dr. Goswami attributes his achievements to his mother's unwavering support and the honor bestowed upon him by actress Ameesha Patel. He envisions a lasting legacy in the skincare industry, aspiring to establish India's foremost digital skin clinic while upholding uncompromising standards of excellence.



In summary, Dr. Debanjoy Goswami's journey exemplifies passion, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to his craft. His quest for excellence in medicine and entrepreneurship stands as a beacon of inspiration for young individuals aspiring to make a positive impact in skincare and beyond.



