Qiyadat Programme For Assistant Undersecretaries To Begin On Jan 20

Doha, Qatar: A leadership programme (Qiyadat) to build leadership skills for assistant undersecretaries in government agencies will begin on January 20, 2024.

The programme, launched by the Institute of Public Administration at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB), aims to build leadership skills and develop the institutional work of assistant undersecretaries in Qatar.



Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, Director of Knowledge Management for Capacity Building at the Institute of Public Administration of CSGDB Al Anoud Abdul Rahman Al Lingawi said that Qiyadat programme aims to enhance the cooperation and integration among government agencies and increase their performance and efficiency.

“The programme is based on three main points. The first point is providing training by organising seven workshops on different key sectors for targeted segments,” said Al Lingawi.

She said that the workshop will focus on strategy and transformational leadership, smart leadership, and innovation in providing government services, digital transformation among others.

Under the programme, she said, an educational trip will also be organised to the Republic of Singapore in coordination with the Civil Service College where the participants will observe the successful experiences of the host country.

“The programme targets assistant undersecretaries of government agencies and those who come under it such as directors of sectors and directors of government institutions and authorities,” said Al Lingawi.

She said that 22 government entities will participate in the programme's first batch, which will begin on January 20, 2024.

“30 participants from different government entities will attend the first batch. The programme will run for eight months. The workshops will be held three days in a month,” said Al Lingawi.

She said that the programme has been designed and will be implemented in coordination with Qatar Leadership Centre and American Duke University.

The programme provides a valuable opportunity for participants to acquire the necessary skills and experience that will help them enhance and develop the work environment and performance of government institutions in Qatar.

The participants will also get access to global sources of knowledge and experiences that contribute to their development as leaders and government officials, as they will be trained on global best practices and gain new insights that contribute to improving government performance and enhancing services provided to citizens.

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau is moving toward developing a variety of administrative and training programmes that cover various aspects of management and leadership and specialised programmes for enhancing the administrative capabilities of employees and enabling them to achieve institutional goals effectively.