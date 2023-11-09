EU Loud, ASEAN Silent On China's Economic Coercion

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) was passed by the European Parliament in October 2023 with 578 votes for, 24 against and 19 abstentions.



Under this legislation, the European Commission will investigate potential instances of economic coercion and present its findings to the parliament. If the parliament is satisfied that coercion has occurred and fails to resolve it through diplomatic means, it may seek reparations from the offending party or implement countermeasures.

This was also on the agenda at the 2023 G7 Hiroshima Summit, where member states launched the

Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion

(CPEC). This mechanism will facilitate information sharing and early warnings so proactive steps can be taken to counteract

economic coercion

threats.

While Western policymakers have been contemplating this issue and states like Malaysia and Vietnam have publicly objected to economic coercion, the matter has received less attention in Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asian states' hedging strategies and aversion to diplomatic escalation explain why they have been less frequent targets of coercive measures than states like Australia and South Korea. But this does not mean that they should put their guards down.

In September 2023, Chinese border officials abruptly decided to

halt imports

and turn back six tonnes of Vietnamese lobsters, forcing vendors to sell their produce for a third of the usual price. China is Vietnam's

largest destination

for lobster exports.



While sales have resumed, this incident may be a response to Vietnam's mid-September upgrade of its relationship with the United States to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Philippine bananas and Vietnamese lychees have faced similar politically driven sanctions in the past.