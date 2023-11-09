Police Says Terrorist Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir's Shopian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A terrorist belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said.
Security forces personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
As the forces conducted the exercise, the terrorists fired upon them, he said.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one terrorist has been killed so far, the official said.
The slain terrorist has been identified as Mysar Ahmad Dar from Vishro Shopian. Read Also Encounter in Shopian Leaves 2 Dead Police Says, 2 Terrorists Killed In Kulgam Encounter
