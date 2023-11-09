(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA)
1964 -- State of Kuwait's Supreme Defense Council was formed and chaired by the Prime Minister. It consisted of seven ministers, head of the National Guard and Army Chief of Staff.
1993 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated UK Crown Prince Charles with the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.
2000 -- Ministry of Interior arrested three Kuwaitis and a North African person, who possessed a fake passport of a Gulf country, for plotting sabotage acts in and outside the State of Kuwait.
2001 -- Actor and Director Hussain Al-Saleh passed away at age of 64.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Central Agency for Remedying Illegal Residents Status, affiliated with the Council of Ministers.
2012 -- Judge Mohammad Al-Bannai, a former Public Prosecutor who contributed to development of judiciary, passed away at age of 69.
2014 -- Kuwait national team won the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Taekwondo championship in Bahrain.
2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah flew to Russia for a state visit, his first since assuming office. The visit resulted in six cooperation agreements in political, military, economic and cultural fields.
2017 -- State of Kuwait became board member of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Institute for Statistics, representing the Arab Group.
2018 -- State of Kuwait won the Cairo art and media mondial with 63 awards.
2018 -- One person died in floods caused by heavy rain in State of Kuwait, which caused damage to roads, bridges and houses. Heavy rain poured for around six hours.
2020 -- Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Balool named deputy executive director of the Asian Volleyball federation.
2021 -- The International Organization for Medical Physics (IOMP) elected Head of the Radiation Physics Department at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center Dr. Meshari Al-Nuaimi to head the Middle East Federation of Medical Physics (MEFOMP), becoming the first Kuwaiti to occupy this position.
2022 -- Decree issued assigning Dr. Fatima Al-Salem as Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the first woman to attain this position amongst the GCC state-owned news agencies. (end) nsn
