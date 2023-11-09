US Military Strikes Iran-Affiliated Military Facility Eastern Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement late Wednesday that the US military struck an Iran-affiliated facility in eastern Syria.

Austin said, "Today, at President Biden's direction, US military forces conducted a self-defense strike on a facility in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups."

"This strike was conducted by two US F-15s against a weapons storage facility. This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates," he added.

"The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests."

"The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities. We urge against any escalation. US personnel will continue to conduct counter-ISIS missions in Iraq and Syria."

Recently, the Pentagon said that US bases in Iraq and Syria were targeted 14 times since October 17 due to the American government stance on the Israeli occupation assault on the Gaza Strip. (end)

