War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Launch 15 Strikes On Enemy Positions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, November 8, the aircraft of Ukraine's defense forces launched 12 strikes on areas where Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and three strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft warfare systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a morning update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces struck eight artillery pieces, three ammunition depots, four clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, three air defense systems, a radar station, three electronic warfare stations and one more important enemy target.

Over the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place across the front. In total, the enemy carried out two missile strikes, 48 air strikes and 79 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Russian occupiers also launched another missile attack on Ukraine, using a Kh-59 missile and a Kh-31 missile. The Kh-59 missile was intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

Russia launched airstrikes on Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, Spirne, Andriivka, Dyliivka, Avdiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Novokalynivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Yelyzavetivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Novoivanivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Novoiehorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 30 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts in the Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy still attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian defenders firmly stand their ground and inflict significant losses on the invaders. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations outside Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces repelled more than ten enemy attacks there.

On the Marinka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults outside Staromaiorske and south of Prechystivka, Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukraine's defense forces are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.