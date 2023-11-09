Chronicles Of Victory: November 9, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 44th day of the Second Karabakh War:
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army
liberated Qobu Dilagharda, Yal Pirahmadli, Yukhari Yaghlivand,
Dilagharda, Seyid Mahmudlu, Alasgarli villages of Fuzuli,
Damirchilar, Chanagchi, Madatkand, Sighnag villages of Khojaly,
Susanlig, Domi, Tugh, Akaku, Azikh villages of Khojavand,
Huseynalilar, Soyudlu, Ashaghi Sirik villages of Jabrayil, Yukhari
Mollu, Ashaghi Mollu, Khojik villages if Gubadli, Kechikli and
Ordakli villages of Zangilan from occupation.
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army
liberated 48 more villages, 1 settlement and 8 strategic hills from
occupation.
- Azerbaijani president interviewed by BBC News.
- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Flag
Day.
- President Aliyev congratulates Joseph Biden.
- The units of the Armenian Armed Forces were dealt serious blows in the main areas of the
front.
- A list of destroyed enemy military equipment was
presented.
- Armenia violates ceasefire along state border with
Azerbaijan.
- A video of the destruction of firing points and
personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces was presented.
- Azerbaijani MoD presents footage of Zangilan's newly liberated Bartaz
village.
- The enemy's military equipment was destroyed on the road to the Shusha.
- Azerbaijani army destroyed Armenian troops moving from Khojaly
towards Khankendi.
- Azerbaijan continues to strike at Armenian positions, servicemen in
direction of Khojavend district of front.
- Azerbaijani MoD shows video footage of Shusha city liberated
from occupation.
- Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's Tor-M2KM , Osa anti-aircraft missile system in direction
of Khojavend district.
- Armenian manpower destroyed in Khojavend direction of front
line.
- List of territories liberated from occupation
for November 9, 2020.
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107397990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.