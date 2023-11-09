What Are The Common Native American Jewelry Gift Ideas?

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 8, 2023 2:58 am - Native American jewelry sale is one of the most trending aspects before Columbus Day. It is an attractive opportunity to enrich your collection and even purchase Halloween jewelry gifts for your near and dear ones.

However, shopping for authentic Native American jewelry might prove to be overwhelming. A little help and guidance ease the process.

The Zuni jewelry, named after one of the most significant American Indian tribes, is primarily noted for its intricate designs on stone. The preciseness of the designs is very attractive. Several designs, like clusterwork, needlepoint, inlay, and petit point, are typically distinguished because of their intricate stone arrangements.

You can purchase a Zuni ring or stony necklace to enhance your collection. It can be an eye-catching gift for your beloved family members during Halloween.

Unlike Zuni, Navajo jewelry is characterized by uncut and chunky stones, usually set on bezels of Sterling Silver. A Navajo concho belt is a perfect example of Reposes ornamental metalwork style. This could be a welcoming gift on the auspicious day of Halloween.

Unlike Zuni and Navajo, Hopi jewelry is marked for its absence of stonework designs. These jewelry are characteristically made of Sterling Silver, with several typical Native American symbols inscribed.

There are typically double layers of silver, soldered together. The upper layer generally contains cut-out shapes and designs laid on the base layer for soldering. The bottom layer is oxidized and bears etched designs on its surface. This unique craftsmanship gives a unique multidimensional quality to the ornaments.

A piece of Hopi overlay bracelet or ring will surely make you stand out of the crowd, marking an offbeat style statement.

Another lesser-known variety of Native American jewelry belongs to the Santo Domingo Pueblo variant. They are noted for their typical necklace designs, termed Heishi or Heishe necklaces.

Heishi necklaces are usually turquoise in color and are prepared by shaping stones or shells into tiny disk-like patterns staged together, forming an elegant ornament. These disks vary in shape and size, differing in the style variant. They tend to be comparatively bigger towards the necklace base. Certain necklaces characteristically bear dual loops, termed"Jacla."

Any jewelry lover warmly welcomes Native American jewelry gifts, and the Columbus Day sale is the perfect occasion to purchase them at reasonable rates.