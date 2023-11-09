Insights Into The Global UAV Market's Trajectory

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 8, 2023 3:06 am - The UAV market is projected to grow from USD 26.2 billion in 2022 to USD 38.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The report on the 'UAV Market' highlights the remarkable projection of the market from USD 26.2 billion in 2022 to USD 38.3 billion by 2027, reflecting a robust 7.9% CAGR. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of unmanned aerial systems in both commercial applications and military operations worldwide.

The UAV market has experienced a steady rise in acceptance globally, owing to their cost-effectiveness and continuous technological advancements. Drones are now in high demand, serving various purposes, from law enforcement to commercial activities.

Market Players:

Major players in the UAV market include DJI (China), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Israel Aerospace Industry Ltd. (Israel), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US).

One of the key drivers for the growing UAV market is the increasing demand for military C4ISR capabilities, utilizing drones to gather critical data and intelligence in military missions. These capabilities, enhanced by AI and machine learning, play a vital role in improving defense strategies, reconnaissance, and intelligence frameworks. Governments worldwide are rapidly adopting these technologies to bolster their defense arsenals.

The defense & government segment within the UAV market, particularly the strategic type, has dominated in 2022, driven by the high value of strategic drones like HALE and MALE. Tactical UAVs, operating at intermediate altitudes and offering flexibility for military applications, are also in demand, bridging the gap between smaller and larger platforms.

In terms of function, special purpose drones, including combat UAVs and swarm drones, play a significant role in military operations. These drones are designed for specific tasks, such as aerial combat and lethal missions. Additionally, they include exo-stratospheric drones, serving as launch-effect vehicles.

The OEM segment within the UAV market is expected to witness the highest CAGR, driven by the increased demand for next-generation unmanned aircraft, automation of drones, technological advancements, and the expanding aerospace & defense industry.

Asia Pacific stands out as a high-growth potential market for UAVs, with China leading the region due to its role as a major global drone manufacturer. China's focus on tactical UAVs for civil and defense applications has led to increased demand not only within Asia Pacific but also in Africa and the Middle East.

