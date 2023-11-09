Chetu Makes The South Florida Business Journal's 2023 Private 100 Companies List For 13Th Time

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 8, 2023 7:18 am - SFBJ Features Global Software Solutions and Support Services Provider in Special Edition

Chetu, a global software development company and world-class application support services provider, is one of the top 100 private companies in South Florida's.

The South Florida Business Journal honored Chetu with inclusion on its 2023 Private 100 Companies List. Chetu ranked 76 amongst other South Florida private businesses, which showed tremendous verifiable revenue numbers for 2022. Chetu's revenue reached $74.48 million, an increase of more than 10 percent from 2021 when the company's revenue totaled $67.34.

“The Chetu team is ecstatic that we have been recognized in the South Florida Business Journal's Top Private 100 Companies List 13 times," stated Atal Bansal, CEO of Chetu Inc.“Making the list is a testament to the hard work of all our team members in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.”

Prem Khatri, vice president of operations at Chetu, represented the company at SFBJ's private dinner held at Indian Creek Country Club, which gathered top executives representing companies on the list.

“It was very nice that SFBJ brought together these executives from the Private 100 list,” Khatri said.“I had the opportunity and pleasure to meet people who work at these impressive companies.”

The Private 100 Companies List was published on Oct. 27 in the South Florida Business Journal. The periodical offers local business news from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

