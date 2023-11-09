Punyam Academy Is Happy To Announce 2023 Festival Discount Offer On All Training Courses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The festival season is right around the upcoming days and this festive session Punyam Academy is thrilled to announce an array of incredible festival discount offers to make your celebration even more joyous. The joyful festive season enables participants to expand their knowledge and learn more about the various management system with a number of jobs oriented and skill upgradation online courses like ISO lead auditor, ISO internal auditor, system awareness, lead implementer training, instrument calibration technicians and more.



On any other day, Punyam Academy offered 10% Discount to organizations only to Enrol 3 or more participants together. But, due to this festival season, Punyam Academy's offer starts from 10th November 2023 Diwali Week till 24th November 2023 – Black Friday, anyone grab the same discount offer. By enrolling in any of the E-learning training courses of user's choice, anyone may take advantage of this offer now and boost their career to new heights by using the Discount Coupon - festival2023P10.

The festival discount is advantageous to college students, working professionals, and anybody else who wishes to learn more about the ISO and other management systems or who wants to be eligible to become an internal auditor or lead auditor. Individuals can get a 10% discount on more than 200 E-learning courses of 3500 hours on internal auditor training, lead auditor training, awareness training, calibration training, OHSA, food & hygiene and other business management training courses. The discount offers are valid from 10th November to 24th November 2023.



Punyam Academy has more than registered 6000 students globally in 101 countries, who has successfully completed course and achieved their certification for the same. Be the first to sign up and benefit from this amazing 10% OFF discount offer. Don't forget to apply the 10% off coupon "festival2023P10" on course booking page to redeem this offer! Sign up for the discounted online course now, and make the most of this chance to progress your career by attending globally recognized skill upgradation and job-oriented training course that suits your needs. To know more about the online ISO auditor training course and want to Enrol in the e-learning course, visit here: Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd

Punyam Academy Pvt Ltd is a globally acknowledged training provider company, which offers various types of ISO training courses and conducts classroom training along with webinars for online certification. It is a leading name in E-learning, training, and certification on ISO standards and all other types of management system standards. Punyam Academy specializes in a complete range of courses on awareness, auditor and lead auditor courses on, ISO 9001 and other more than 50 management systems as well as instrument calibration training, Food safety officer training, risk manager training, SA 8000 auditor training and more.



