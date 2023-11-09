Toprankers Strengthens Its Presence In Mumbai With The Launch Of Its Second Center At Thane

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 08, 2023: Extending its footprint in the financial capital of the country, Toprankers, India's prominent digital learning platform, is delighted to announce the inauguration of its newest centre in Mumbai.



The launch comes after the resounding success of Topranker's first Mumbai centre, at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, underlining the platform's commitment to providing quality education and building careers outside the domains of Medical and Engineering.



Situated at the prime location of Gokhale road, at Thane Station, which is the hub of coaching, with close proximity to many prominent schools in the area, the new state-of-the-art centre will deliver exceptional academic assistance to ambitious students in the Mumbai region.



The centre offers comprehensive preparation courses for a host of renowned competitive exams, including CLAT, AILET, IPMAT, and CUET. The expansion aims to provide students with extensive and personalised training and support, enabling them to excel in their studies and unlock their potential to accomplish their career objectives.



This new centre nurtures a conducive environment for individual attention and enhanced learning outcomes. It features a well-stocked library, exhaustive mentoring sessions, study rooms, and modern classrooms that are designed to foster an optimal learning environment for holistic growth.



''Topranker's expansion in Mumbai reflects our commitment to accomplishing exceptional learning outcomes and empowering students to pursue their ambitions. We firmly believe that with the right guidance, resources, and dedication, students can achieve remarkable results. In this regard, our new centre is equipped with modern facilities and led by a team of seasoned experts. It will complement our mission of enabling students to unlock their full potential and excel in diverse competitive exams,'' said Mr Gaurav Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Toprankers.



Toprankers takes pride in its team of proficient experts who are dedicated to empowering students with the required knowledge and skills to ace numerous competitive exams. The centre will be led by the Center Heads, including Ms. Meghna Saboo and Mr. Kapil Sabherwal. Together, they bring a vast amount of expertise and commitment to their roles, assuring that students will receive superior coaching and guidance.



The platform has a legacy of enabling students to achieve outstanding results in various prestigious entrance exams. Some of its notable achievements include producing AIR 2, 5, 6, and 7 rank holders in the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services (MPCJ) 2023 exam, and AIR 1, 2, and 3 rank holders in the CLAT 2023 exam, AIR, 3, 5, 7 IN IPMAT Indore 2023, AIR 3, 7, 8 in NID M. DES prelims and NID B. DES 2023. Moreover, over 650 students of Toprankers achieved 100 percentile scores in the CUET UG 2023 exam.



"Our Mumbai centre is more than a mere learning institution; it's a hub to foster talent and academic excellence. At Toprankers, we have a distinguished track record of success, with a significant number of our students securing impressive scores and top ranks in diverse and prestigious competitive exams. In this regard, both of our centres at Mumbai will continue to carry forward this legacy of excellence,'' said Ms. Meghna Saboo.





About Toprankers



Toprankers is India's most preferred digital counselling and test preparation platform for careers beyond engineering and medicine. The platform envisions building awareness and increasing the success rate for lucrative career options after 10+2. Its skilled team offers trend-setting learning approaches and 360-degree support to every student preparing for management, CUET, law, judiciary, and design and architecture entrances.

