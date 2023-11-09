Spain's Crisalion Mobility to debut at Dubai Airshow with its new eVTOL aircraft: INTEGRITY

(MENAFN- Proglobal) Dubai, 8 November 2023 — Crisalion Mobility, a Spanish leader in the design and development of advanced electric mobility solutions that are efficient, safe, and sustainable, today announced it will make its Dubai Airshow debut this year, where it will introduce internationally to its new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle INTEGRITY.



"Dubai Airshow is a global platform of the latest and greatest developments in our industry, and we are looking forward to showing visitors what INTEGRITY can do and how it aligns perfectly with the region's sustainability programs," said Carlos Poveda Rey, founder and CEO of Crisalion Mobility. "We are proud to say we are leaders in our sector thanks to patented technology, FlyFree, and our disruptive team"



Crisalion, which recently rebranded from UMILES Next, designed INTEGRITY for passenger and cargo applications in urban and interurban locations. The vehicle's primary uses include urban air mobility (UAM), emergency medical services (EMS), cargo, and tourism.



One of the first European eVTOLs to complete test flights in European airspace with its scaled prototype. INTEGRITY was developed using Crisalion's FlyFree technology, a unique and patented stability system that controls the aircraft's movements in all directions. FlyFree provides greater efficiency, stability, reliability, and manoeuvrability through sophisticated rotor-control software that allows maximum control of each propulsion unit.



"Because of FlyFree, passengers get a superior, safer, more comfortable flight experience, even in adverse weather conditions," said Rey. "The technology has been successfully tested since 2019 in indoor flights and since 2022 in outdoor flights."



INTEGRITY is built for a pilot and up to five passengers and has been meticulously designed for accessibility for people with reduced mobility. It has a range of 100 km, a cruising speed of 180 kph and a top speed of approximately 216 kph. As a fully electric aircraft, it is aligned with the sustainability goals of GCC countries, and is significantly quieter than conventional helicopters, generating just 45 decibels.



Crisalion has enjoyed robust growth, with EUR 15 million in funding raised to date and another financing round scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, to be advised by investment bank BlueBull.



A stronger executive team

During this process of rebranding and renewed investment, Crisalion Mobility has significantly grown its team over the last few months, bringing on board seasoned professionals such as Manuel Heredia, Managing Director, Óscar Lara as COO and Gustavo Rodríguez as CTO. Other appointments are set to be announced imminently. This expansion is a clear reflection of Crisalion Mobility’s commitment to talent and excellence.



"At Crisalion, we are changing the way the planet moves," Rey said. "We are confident that our investors will continue to be impressed by our disruptive technology that brings safe, efficient, sustainable transport solutions, both in the air and on the ground."





