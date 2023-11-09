HBKU’s College of Law Panel Examines International Legal Implications of Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Doha, November 8, 2023: The unfolding crisis in Gaza provided the foundation for a timely panel discussion organized by Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Law.

Held at Education City, International Law and the Crisis in Gaza addressed the international legal implications of Israel’s ongoing use of force against Palestinians and other civilians in Gaza. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, College of Law, with expert contributions by her colleagues Dr. Eleni Polymenopoulou, Associate Professor, Dr. Ilias Bantekas, Professor, and Dr. Ka Lok Yip, Assistant Professor. They were joined by Safaa Sadi Jaber, a student in the College’s Doctor of Juridical Science (S.J.D.) program.

The session focused on the potential for violations of international humanitarian law, international criminal law, and international human rights law as the situation on the ground in Gaza evolves. The panelists also considered the substantial challenges the crisis poses to the rules-based international order and its effect on the wider region. The proceeding concluded with a question-and-answer session between the audience and panel members.

Speaking after the panel discussion, Dean Karamanian said: “As a Middle Eastern university situated at a major geopolitical crossroads, HBKU is rightly concerned about the situation in Gaza. As our legal experts discussed, the international legal implications of this crisis cannot be understated, including the legality of the use of force and how it is used as well as the denial of access to food, water, and medical care. Yet, even with the establishment of violations, there is the more difficult issue of a remedy, which has left many questioning the relevance of international law. The College of Law stands ready to share its insights on international humanitarian law and international human rights law on what is one of the most troubling developments in the region in recent years.”

