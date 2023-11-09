U.S. Forces F-15 Aircraft Target Weapons Depot In Eastern Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- In a late-night statement on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that two F-15 aircraft under the U.S. Air Force had targeted a weapons depot situated in eastern Syria.As reported by The Washington Post, Austin emphasized that this action was taken in response to attacks specifically aimed at American personnel.Furthermore, he articulated that the military strike was a self-defense measure directed at a facility in eastern Syria known to be utilized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its affiliated groups.