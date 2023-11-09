U.S. Forces F-15 Aircraft Target Weapons Depot In Eastern Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- In a late-night statement on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that two F-15 aircraft under the U.S. Air Force had targeted a weapons depot situated in eastern Syria.
As reported by The Washington Post, Austin emphasized that this action was taken in response to attacks specifically aimed at American personnel.
Furthermore, he articulated that the military strike was a self-defense measure directed at a facility in eastern Syria known to be utilized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its affiliated groups.
MENAFN09112023000117011021ID1107397875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.