Unprecedented Temperature Surge Forecast Throughout Weekend

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Jordan on Thursday anticipates a deviation from seasonal norms as temperatures are projected to surpass average values by approximately 6-7 degrees Celsius.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the prevailing weather conditions indicate moderate warmth across most regions, while the valleys, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience relatively elevated temperatures. Winds are forecasted to be moderate and emanate from the southwest.Friday and Saturday will maintain a pattern of moderate temperatures across the majority of the country. Conversely, the valleys, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to endure relatively hot weather. Cloud cover is anticipated at medium and high altitudes, accompanied by northwestward winds at a moderate pace.A marginal cooling trend is expected to transpire on Sunday, rendering the atmosphere pleasantly warm in elevated terrains and moderately temperate in other areas. Various cloud formations are predicted at diverse altitudes, with a likelihood of isolated light rainfall in specific northern regions.The temperature variations expected for today encompass maximum temperatures of 29 C and minimum temperatures of 16 C in the eastern part of Amman, with western Amman experiencing highs of 27 C and lows of 14 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from highs of 26 C to lows of 16 C, while the Aqaba Gulf region anticipates peak temperatures of 34 C and cooler lows of 21 C.