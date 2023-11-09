Sandeep Marwah Honored With The Highest State Award From The Free Republic Of Liberland

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios was aglow with vibrant colors as His Excellency Vit Jedlicka, the esteemed President of the Free Republic of Liberland, paid a visit that left an indelible mark on the institution. During this memorable occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was not only nominated as the Chair for the Indo Liberland Film and Cultural Forum by the President but also bestowed with the prestigious distinction of being offered the first-ever E-citizenship of the nation.



The pinnacle of this remarkable visit was Dr. Sandeep Marwah being presented with the highest honor of the Free Republic of Liberland. The President himself had the privilege of placing the medal around Dr. Marwah's chest, in a ceremony attended by distinguished individuals including H.E. Arthur Yakubovsky, Ambassador of Liberland to the UAE, Samuel Davidova, Consul of Georgia, and Syed Algazi, Honorary Consul General of Liberland in India, among a captivated audience who warmly appreciated this remarkable gesture.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a luminary and a nine-time World Record Holder, is a visionary who has left an indelible mark on various sectors. He is the founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT University, and Chair for more than a hundred prestigious organizations worldwide. His unrelenting commitment to the fields of education, culture, and media has earned him a reputation as a dynamic leader and a true global citizen.



The recognition from the Free Republic of Liberland stands as a testament to Dr. Marwah's exceptional contributions to society and his unwavering dedication to the causes he champions. Moreover, his esteemed nominations by the Government of India to serve on the boards of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Skill Development, and Ministry of Consumer Affairs further underscore his influence and significance in India's policymaking and educational landscape.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah's journey continues to inspire, and the latest accolade from Liberland adds another jewel to his illustrious crown.



