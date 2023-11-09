4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Turkish province of Hatay, the Agency for Disaster Management and Emergency Situations under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD) says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Kirikhan region, the hearth lay at a depth of 8,28 kilometers.

There was no information about damage and casualties.