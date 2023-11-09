4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. A 4.8-magnitude
earthquake has occurred in the Turkish province of Hatay, the
Agency for Disaster Management and Emergency Situations under the
Government of Türkiye (AFAD) says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was
located in the Kirikhan region, the hearth lay at a depth of 8,28
kilometers.
There was no information about damage and casualties.
