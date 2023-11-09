Iranian President Arrives In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Iranian President
Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
According to information, Raisi will take part in the next
summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will
be held in Tashkent.
The President of Iran was seen off by Prime Minister of
Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.
After a short conversation, the head of Iran went to his
residence.
