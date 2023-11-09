               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian President Arrives In Uzbekistan


11/9/2023 12:12:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to information, Raisi will take part in the next summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Tashkent.

The President of Iran was seen off by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

After a short conversation, the head of Iran went to his residence.

