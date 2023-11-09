It Is Important For Ukraine That Moldova Is As Successful And Stable As Possible - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is important for Ukraine and all of Europe that Moldova is as successful and stable as possible.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.
"Today I spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and congratulated her on the European Commission's decision for Moldova. We will coordinate our steps towards the European Union. It is important for Ukraine and the whole of Europe that Moldova is as successful and stable as possible. We will help," Zelensky said.
MENAFN09112023000193011044ID1107397856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.