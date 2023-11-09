It Is Important For Ukraine That Moldova Is As Successful And Stable As Possible - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is important for Ukraine and all of Europe that Moldova is as successful and stable as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today I spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and congratulated her on the European Commission's decision for Moldova. We will coordinate our steps towards the European Union. It is important for Ukraine and the whole of Europe that Moldova is as successful and stable as possible. We will help," Zelensky said.