Zambia's President Calls For More Bilateral Cooperation With Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Zambia's president called for more bilateral cooperation with
Türkiye on Tuesday and expressed his gratitude for its continued
support to Zambia in the areas of health, infrastructure,
technology and tourism, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Noting that the two countries had a nearly six-decade bilateral
bond, Hakainde Hichilema said he received Türkiye's Deputy Foreign
Minister Ahmet Yildiz in the capital Lusaka.
Hichilema said there was a need to leverage on public private
partnerships for the two countries to achieve more in the areas of
trade and investment.
"There is a need for more bilateral cooperation between our two
nations and we wish to thank Türkiye on the continued Turkish
support to Zambia in the areas of health, infrastructure,
technology and tourism,” he said.
“And in our bid to make Zambia a more land linked country, we
urge you to also call for an increase in the frequency of Turkish
Airlines (flights) to Zambia to boost trade and investment
opportunities and jobs for our people.”
Yildiz was accompanied by Turkish Ambassador to Zambia Istem
Circiroglu.
He reiterated Türkiye's strong held foreign policy of trade and
investment besides promoting global peace, security and stability,
adding that the southern African nation was an all-weather
bilateral partner in the quest.
The meeting between Hichilema and Yildiz came on the back of a
successful third political consultation meeting between Zambia and
Türkiye at which both countries committed to deepening bilateral
ties for continued peace, security and economic transformation.
Later on Tuesday, Hichilema also hosted a Turkish business
delegation led by Summa Group of Companies President Selim Bora
Summa.
