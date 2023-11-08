Melting Pot, Multicultural Myths Fall To Demography

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Since October 7, 331,000 Israelis returned to Israel, a nation with a total population of 9.3 million.

Ukraine's population was 43.7 million in 2020. Since the war started in February last year, some 2.8 million left for Russia and 6 million for the West, to Europe, the US and Canada, representing some 20% of its population.

Meanwhile, millions have been fleeing various Islamic countries – Syria and Yemen, in particular, where Sunnis and Shias kill one another with abandon – with hardly anyone comfortably settled in the West going back to any of these countries to fight and nobody demonstrating anywhere against the massacres between the two Islamic sects or condemning their financial backers.

What, then, do people voting with their feet imply, be it with their migrations or demonstrations?



I shall not get into comparing feelings of patriotism or religious fervor, although these emotions reflect some deeply felt – or not felt – hopes for the future. I shall just consider the implications of dry numbers.

Ukrainians fleeing the war walk toward a train in Krakow to bring them to Berlin on March 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter