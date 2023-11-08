G7 Fms Call For Humanitarian Pauses In Israel-Hamas Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Nov 9 (NNN-NHK) – Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7), yesterday called for actions, to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As the conflict topped the agenda of a two-day meeting of the foreign ministers in Tokyo, they released a joint statement after the talks that, they support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages.

“We underscore that a two-state solution, which envisions Israel and a viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition, remains the only path to a just, lasting and secure peace,” the statement said.

It also called for humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel, shelter and access for humanitarian workers.

More than 100 Japanese citizens protested in central Tokyo, before the meeting started on Tuesday, condemning the bloc for escalating the crisis in the Gaza Strip, and demanding its immediate actions to end deadly Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“If the G7 unites in support of U.S. policies towards Israel, they would become complicit in this war,” a demonstrator said.– NNN-NHK