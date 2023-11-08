US Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The US Senate
confirmed the nomination of Mark W. Libby to be Ambassador to the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the Senate Press Gallery says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the candidacy of Mark Libby was
approved by voice vote.
On May 25, US President Joe Biden nominated a new ambassador to
Azerbaijan.
He also served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires
of the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels.
