US Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The US Senate confirmed the nomination of Mark W. Libby to be Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Senate Press Gallery says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the candidacy of Mark Libby was approved by voice vote.

On May 25, US President Joe Biden nominated a new ambassador to Azerbaijan.

He also served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels.