Happiest Minds Recognized Among 100 Best Companies For Women In India 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November 8, 2023: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it is among the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) list released by Avtar and Seramount.



Avtar and Seramount present the Best Companies for Women in India award based on the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study. Companies with high-order granularity on their diversity representation, and programs and policies to ensure gender inclusion at their workplace make it to the list. From more than 350 submissions from companies spanning every major industry, geographical location, and line of business, Happiest Minds has secured a position in the 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) alphabetical list. This notable recognition reflects Happiest Minds' commitment to equity and inclusion in the workplace.



Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds, said,“We're ecstatic to receive the 2023 Avtar & Seramount 'Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) award', which underscores the importance of embracing diversity and fostering inclusion. We remain committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace, where people can be who they are and be their best, professionally, and personally. The 'Happiest Minds Diversity Council' focuses on building and sustaining a strong, diverse, equitable & inclusive culture by implementing new programs and policies, guided by the feedback we receive from the team. Being recognized with the BCWI award is a powerful statement of our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”



Sachin Khurana, Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds, said,“We celebrate diversity and inclusion not as an award but as a fundamental value that enriches our world, and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a more inclusive future. On these lines, I would like to mention the diversity-focused hiring drives we have had in these past years for various categories of candidates like women on a long break, People with Special Abilities etc. to add them into our talent pool.”



Deepti Moolya, Associate Director of People Practice & D&I Champion, Happiest Minds, said,” Diversity and inclusion foster innovation and enrich perspectives, driving a more equitable and harmonious work culture. Our efforts have always been to embrace our differences and empower individuals and teams to thrive in a complex, interconnected world. This Global Diversity Awareness Month we have launched our very own D&I Handbook to raise awareness within the workplace to celebrate our differences and unite in our shared commitment to equality.”



This is not the first time Happiest Minds has been recognized for its workplace culture and inclusion practices. Previously, Happiest Minds has received multiple recognitions including Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work for 2023, Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2022, Top 50 India's Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2021 and 2022, India's Best Companies to Work for 2021 and 2022 and many more. Being accredited for workplace culture every consecutive year and the recent BCWI award is proof of the organization's ceaseless efforts of creating a culture of happiness, wellness and inclusivity.



About Happiest Minds Technologies



Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EdTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :