Presidents Of Türkiye And Uzbekistan Discuss Development Of Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent within the framework of the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization summit, the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration says, Trend reports.

According to information, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was discussed during the negotiations.

The Turkish President stressed the need to strengthen global efforts to resolve the problem in the Gaza Strip. The parties also discussed humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian population and the development of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, including projects in various industries.