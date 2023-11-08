Presidents Of Türkiye And Uzbekistan Discuss Development Of Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev in Tashkent within the framework of the 16th Economic
Cooperation Organization summit, the Public Relations Department of
the Turkish Presidential Administration says, Trend reports.
According to information, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was
discussed during the negotiations.
The Turkish President stressed the need to strengthen global
efforts to resolve the problem in the Gaza Strip. The parties also
discussed humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian population
and the development of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and
Türkiye, including projects in various industries.
