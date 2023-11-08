U.S. Forces Strike Positions In Syria's Deir Al-Zour: Report

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Nov 9 (NNN-SANA) – U.S. forces struck positions in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, after midnight Thursday, the government Sham FM radio reported.
U.S. forces struck the vicinity of Bor Saeed Street, in the east of the city of Deir al-Zour, said the report, giving no further details.
The attack caused powerful explosions that were heard east of Deir al-Zour.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said,“unknown aircraft” hit military sites and a weapons depot in the vicinity of Bor Saeed Street.
Simultaneously, the Sham FM radio reported powerful explosions at the al-Omar oil field, where a U.S. base is located, in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.
While details are still emerging, the current incidents seem to be as part of the recently escalating exchange of fire between pro-Iran fighters and the U.S. forces in Deir al-Zour, reports said.– NNN-SANA
