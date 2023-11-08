Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Two Attacks On U.S. Base In NE Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Nov 9 (NNN-NINA) – An Iraqi Shiite militia, claimed yesterday, responsibility for rocket and drone attacks on a U.S. military base in north-eastern Syria.

An armed group calling itself the“Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” which is an umbrella body for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, claimed in two separate online statements that, its fighters had launched booby-trapped drones and rockets towards a U.S. base in al-Shaddadi, in north-eastern Syria and the drones and rockets had hit their targets, without giving further details.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that the al-Shaddadi base was attacked twice, and U.S. anti-aircraft weapons shot down two drones in one of the attacks.

While casualties have not yet been reported, the attacks are believed to be part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, said the observatory.

The incident marks the 26th recorded attack on U.S. bases in Syria, since Oct 19, it added.– NNN-NINA

