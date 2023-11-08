Shaping The Future For Animals: Animal Charity Evalutors' 2023 Charity Recommendations

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Animal Charity Evaluators (ACE) has released its highly anticipated 2023 charity recommendations ! ACE is a leading nonprofit organization that uses evidence and reason to serve people who want to help animals. Trillions of animals experience extensive but avoidable suffering every day, which is why ACE conducts rigorous evaluations to identify and recommend charities that can reduce animal suffering to the greatest extent possible.

“We are excited to announce our 2023 Recommended Charities! After dedicating thousands of hours to reviewing evidence and researching different programs, our team has identified a short list of highly impactful organizations that improve or spare the most lives per dollar,” says Vince Mak, Charity Evaluations Manager, Animal Charity Evaluators.“If you donate to one of them, you can be confident that your money will be used effectively to create a more compassionate world for animals.”

ACE's evaluation process involves several sequential stages and prioritizes animals that are highly neglected and suffer to the greatest extent, such as pigs, chickens, and shrimp. ACE's 2023 Recommended Charities are Çiftlik Hayvanlarını Koruma Derneği (CHKD), Dansk Vegetarisk Forening (DVF), Faunalytics, Fish Welfare Initiative (FWI), Legal Impact for Chickens (LIC), New Roots Institute, Shrimp Welfare Project (SWP), Sinergia Animal, The Good Food Institute (GFI), The Humane League (THL), and Wild Animal Initiative.

Alene Anello, President and Founder of Legal Impact for Chickens expressed that“It is a dream come true to appear on ACE's list this year! We will work hard to prove worthy of this meaningful recommendation." Haven King-Nobles, the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Fish Welfare Initiative states that“ACE brings in a lot of new funding to our work, funding which enables all of the impact and potential we have. We also believe that ACE plays an important role in the animal movement by giving greater certainty on where to donate.”

ACE's charity recommendations are the go-to-source for strategic giving decisions. Since 2014, ACE has helped influence an estimated $59 million in donations in the animal advocacy space and granted more than $8 million to its Recommended Charities. And now ACE is raising funds for their 2023 recommended charities, working on a range of interventions from corporate cage-free commitments to legal animal protection to vegan advocacy.

To underscore the significance of their charity recommendations, they turn to their compassionate supporters, without whom none of their work would be possible. Jonathan Dutson, a dedicated donor and advocate for animal welfare, shared their thoughts on supporting ACE's recommended charities through their Recommended Charity Fund:

"I'm passionate about improving the lives of animals, but it's challenging to identify the best charities for making an impact on animal welfare. That's why I love ACE's Recommended Charity Fund; it allows me to take advantage of a team of experts with extensive experience in assessing impact. The fund helps me feel confident that my donations are making a huge impact, and a larger impact than if I tried to find effective charities on my own."

ACE's 2023 charity recommendations set the stage for another year of transformative change for animals. By directing resources toward the most impactful charities, ACE and its supporters are taking meaningful steps toward a world where all animals are treated with kindness and respect.

For more details, please visit their website at animalcharityevaluators.

About Animal Charity Evaluators:

Animal Charity Evaluators (ACE) uses evidence and reason to serve people who want to help animals. Trillions of animals experience extensive but avoidable suffering on farms and in the wild, which motivates our team to contribute to a world where all animals can flourish regardless of their species. We work toward this by identifying where donations can best help animals and awarding grants to promising projects that help animals around the globe.