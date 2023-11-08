Rafah Crossing Has Been Unjustly, Outrageously Thin, Says UN Human Rights Commissioner

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that he has witnessed "the gates to a living nightmare, where people have been suffocating under persistent bombardment".Following his visit to Egypt's Rafah crossing, Türk said people in Gaza are mourning their families and struggling for water, for food, for electricity and fuel," noting that his "colleagues are among those trapped, and among those who have lost family members.""I have just returned from the Rafah crossing the symbolic lifeline for the last month for the 2.3 million people in Gaza. The lifeline has been unjustly, outrageously thin," Türk explained."I call – as a matter of urgency - for the parties now to agree to a ceasefire on the basis of three critical human rights imperatives: We need urgent delivery of massive levels of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza. We need all hostages held since 7 October to be released without conditions and immediately. And, crucially, Türk we need to enable the political space to implement a durable end to the occupation, based on the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis to self-determination and their legitimate security interests," Türk underlined.He continued, "Today at El Arish hospital in North Sinai, I met Ikram. Ikram was eight months pregnant when her abdomen was hit by shrapnel. She lost her baby and had to undergo a hysterectomy. She is alive, but her eyes were lifeless."He added, "I also met Mohammad, 12, from Jabaliya, who suffered spinal injuries and bone fractures. Mohammad arrived in Rafah unaccompanied. He says he does not remember what happened, but the trauma on his face was clear."Türk stated that "we have fallen off a precipice. This cannot continue. Even in the context of a 56-year-old occupation, the current situation is the most dangerous in decades, faced by people in Gaza, in Israel, in the West Bank but also regionally."During my visit here, I heard a lot of concerns about double standards in the midst of this conflict," Türk underscored."Let me be clear - the world cannot afford double standards. We must instead insist upon the universal standards against which we must assess this situation - international human rights laws and international humanitarian laws," the UN top official concluded.