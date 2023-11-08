Army Chief Meets With UK Defense Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Hnaity, held discussions with the British Defence Senior Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa, Martin Sampson, and the accompanying delegation on Wednesday.During the meeting, Major General Hnaity and Sampson reviewed avenues to bolster military relations and collaborative frameworks between Jordan and the United Kingdom. They also addressed the most recent developments at both regional and international levels.The discussions covered potential areas of military cooperation between the armed forces of the two nations and various issues of mutual interest. They underscored the importance of joint efforts to tackle challenges and threats, reinforce security and stability in the region, and advance defense cooperation as well as elevate security and military coordination.