FM Rejects Israel's Self-Defense Claim, Urges Global Action To Aid Gaza And Stop War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Wednesday asserted Jordan's opposition to the narrative presented by Israel, emphasizing that the ongoing war "cannot be justified as self-defense," as it results in the deaths of innocents, including women and the elderly.During an interview on Jordanian television, Safadi remarked that a notable shift in the international community's stance has been observed since October 7, moving from a position of clear support for Israel to a growing recognition of the catastrophic impacts of its actions, which are steering the entire region towards crisis and conflict.Safadi noted that Jordan's diplomatic endeavors have influenced international opinions regarding the war, bringing to light the pressing need for increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The global community now witnesses the devastating scenes of fatalities, famine, and healthcare facilities deprived of the essentials to treat the wounded, he said."We aim to halt the war, secure a ceasefire, and expedite the provision of assistance," Safadi stated.He cited Jordan's proactive measures, such as the military's airdrop of medical supplies, and emphasized that Jordan's discourse resonates more broadly due to its alignment with national values and principles that decry civilian casualties on all sides.Safadi highlighted the continued challenge posed by Israel's disregard for the collective call by the United Nations General Assembly for a cessation of war a call that Israel seems to rebuff, also neglecting adherence to international law.Underlining King Abdullah II's dedication, Safadi affirmed that Jordan is fully committed to supporting the Palestinian cause.Furthermore, Safadi underscored that King Abdullah's unequivocal stance on the issue of displacement has effectively ceased any further debate. "It is an unequivocal red line," he stated. This firm position has been communicated to and acknowledged by the international community as non-negotiable."We will not permit a resolution of the Palestinian question to the detriment of Jordan or the Palestinian people's inalienable right to establish their sovereign state on their ancestral land."He detailed that King Abdullah, through his extensive engagements in Europe and interactions on the global stage, has clearly articulated the Arab and Palestinian perspective.This viewpoint reaffirms that the dispute is not over religious convictions but rather concerns fundamental rights and that despite historical complexities, it should not condone civilian casualties.Safadi dismissed the notion of bypassing the Palestinian matter as a means to regional peace as futile. He reiterated that sustainable peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution that respects Palestinian entitlements.In conclusion, the Foreign Affairs Minister affirmed the Arab consensus on immediate cessation of the war, civilian protection, humanitarian assistance, and the upholding of Palestinian rights, with continued diplomatic efforts leading to a ministerial gathering in Saudi Arabia as a precursor to the ِArab summit, which Minister Safadi will attend.