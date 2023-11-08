European Commission Recommends Granting EU Candidate Status To Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. European
Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi
commented on the results of the meeting with Georgian Foreign
Minister Ilya Darchiashvili, Oliver Varhelyi wrote on his X page,
Trend reports.
The European Commissioner said that during the meeting the first
report on the EU enlargement process and Georgia's next steps on
Georgia's EU path were discussed
Varhelyi noted that the Commission recommended to grant EU
candidate status to Georgia, and emphasized that the list tasks on
the way to this status is clear. He also added that Georgia's
commitment and determination will help to fulfil the remaining
steps in this process.
MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107397320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.