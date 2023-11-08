               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
European Commission Recommends Granting EU Candidate Status To Georgia


11/8/2023 7:13:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi commented on the results of the meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili, Oliver Varhelyi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The European Commissioner said that during the meeting the first report on the EU enlargement process and Georgia's next steps on Georgia's EU path were discussed

Varhelyi noted that the Commission recommended to grant EU candidate status to Georgia, and emphasized that the list tasks on the way to this status is clear. He also added that Georgia's commitment and determination will help to fulfil the remaining steps in this process.

