Ukraine Seeing Great Success In Crimean Direction - Danilov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, Ukraine is achieving huge gains from the destruction of Russian military capabilities in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon , Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, we have great success in the Crimean direction. We constantly focus on its land part. But as for the destruction of Russia, the destruction of their assets on the territory of Crimea, and the destruction of their Black Sea fleet, these are huge achievements for our country," Danilov said.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council expressed confidence that there will be more good news on the destruction of the invasion force and their capabilities in the Crimean direction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Olesрchuk confirmed the destruction of another Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier in temporarily occupied Kerch.