Zelensky, Sandu Agree To Coordinate Steps Toward EU Accession

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday spoke over the phone with the Moldova President, Maia Sandu.

Zelensky reported this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"On this historic day for Ukraine and Moldova, I was glad to speak with President Maia Sandu. We exchanged congratulations on the European Commission's report that recommends opening EU accession talks with our countries. We agreed to coordinate the next joint steps," the head of state said.

According to him, the parties“also discussed Ukraine's assistance in evacuating Moldovan nationals from Gaza, as well as the Peace Formula. I thanked Moldova for participating in its recent Malta meeting.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the presidents of Moldova and Georgia welcomed the decision made by the European Commission regarding the prospects of both countries joining the EU.