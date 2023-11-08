U.S. State Dep't Says Imperative To Send Large-Scale Aid To Ukraine, Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration considers it an urgent need for Congress to pass a decision on continued large-scale assistance to Ukraine, as well as support for Israel.

This was stated by Deputy Spokesman for the State Department, Vedant Patel, who spoke at a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We believe that there is an imperative to continuing to support our partners in Ukraine who are defending their country and protecting their territorial integrity and sovereignty. We also continue to believe that there is an imperative to support our partners in Israel who are defending their security and have every right to defend themselves,” Patel noted.

In this context, he positively assessed the statement by the House Speaker, who spoke in support of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate blocked the bill adopted by House Republicans on the provision of emergency aid to Israel, which does not provide for support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.