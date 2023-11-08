Palestinian Death Toll Climbs To 10,569 In Gaza: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 9 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli regime's strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The death toll included 4,324 children, said Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson of the ministry, adding, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has led to the injures of more than 26,000 Palestinian people.

He said, over the past day alone, 241 people in Gaza were killed, and hundreds of others were wounded in the Israeli assaults.

The spokesperson called on the international community, to protect the Palestinian people from the Israeli attacks, as most of the victims were children and women.– NNN-WAFA