Italian To Deploy Navy Hospital Ship Off Gaza Coasts To Treat War Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 8 (KUNA) - Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced Wednesday deploying a navy hospital vessel off the Gaza Strip coasts to help the war victims.

In a statement, Crosetto pointed out that "The Vulcano Naval Force Vessel, prepared with a hospital and operating theaters, is about to set sail today from Civitavecchia Port".

He added the ship will the wounded aboard and soon to be followed by a field hospital to be transferred to Gaza in agreement with the Palestinians.

"We want to direct the vessels near to the areas affected by the war, because we need to send clear signals of what Italy's intents are and how they aim to act towards the Palestinians, by taking concrete action", he said.

He noted that Italy was the first to implement a humanitarian operation in the region, Crosetto added, "we hope that other countries will follow our example."

He also mentioned the Vulcano is fit with 170 crew members of which 30 are naval medical staff.

He added that this endeavor is a firm indication that "we are close to the Palestinian people, not only through words, but also through actions." (end)

