UN: Israel's Collective Punishment Of Palestinians Amounts To War Crime

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 8 (KUNA) - The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights affirmed Wednesday that Israel's collective punishment of Palestinian civilians amounts to "a war crime".

"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," Volker Turk told reporters during a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

"The massive bombardments by Israel have killed, maimed and injured in particular women and children. The latest death toll from the Gaza Ministry of Health is in excess of 10,500 people, including over 4,300 children and 2,800 women. All of this has an unbearable toll on civilians."

The UN official said that in Rafah he has witnessed the gates to a living nightmare.

"A nightmare, where people have been suffocating, under persistent bombardment, mourning their families, struggling for water, for food, for electricity and fuel. My colleagues are among those trapped, and among those who have lost family members, suffering sleepless nights filled with agony, anguish and despair," he regretted.

He recalled that Gaza has already been described as the world's biggest open-air prison before 7 October, under a 56-year occupation and a 16-year blockade by Israel.

Warning that "we have fallen off a precipice," Turk stated that "even in the context of a 56-year occupation, the situation is the most dangerous we have faced for people in Gaza, in Israel, in the West Bank but also regionally."

He lamented that the Rafah crossing -- the symbolic lifeline for the last month for the 2.3 million people in Gaza -- has been unjustly, outrageously thin.

"Egypt's role has been key in many respects, and has been indispensable in getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza and for injured people to leave Gaza. But the aid getting through is a trickle, and with severely limited geographical reach," the UN official said.

Turk stressed that Israel's obligations as an occupying power also "continue to apply in full", requiring it to ensure a maximum of basic necessities of life can reach all who need it.

"People remain deeply vulnerable in all parts of Gaza. There is an urgent humanitarian imperative to reach the population increasingly isolated, including in the North and Middle Areas of Gaza, cut off from the very limited aid that is entering Gaza.

"Just in the last few days my colleagues have been receiving reports about an orphanage in the northern governorate that has 300 children in need of urgent help. With communications down and access roads impassable and unsafe, we cannot get to them."

The UN human rights chief shed lights on the grave impacts of Israel's cutting off internet connections and telecommunications in the Gaza Strip.

"In the last one month, Gaza has also experienced complete communication blackouts at least three times, cutting Palestinians in Gaza from their families inside the strip as well as the outside world.

"Blackouts have serious consequences on rescue workers struggling to find and rescue the victims of strikes, families trying to find out the status of their loved ones and to access emergency medical care, and for the situation on the ground to be monitored and documented."

Turk noted that journalists trying to document and report on the situation in Gaza have been paying the price with their lives as at least 32 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza in the last month.

The UN official issued an urgent appeal for the parties to agree to a ceasefire now so that three "critical human rights imperatives" can be met.

"We need urgent delivery of massive levels of humanitarian aid, throughout Gaza. We need all hostages held since 7 October to be released without conditions and immediately.

"And, crucially, we need to enable the political space to implement a durable end to the occupation, based on the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis to self-determination and their legitimate security interests."

He made it clear that "it is no longer enough simply to say the 56-year occupation must end".

"The international community needs to be part of finding a just and equitable future for the Palestinian and Israeli people," he concluded. (end)

