S&P Adds To Win Streak, If Only Slightly

The S&P 500 hovered near the flatline on Wednesday, but successfully extended its longest winning streak in about two years.

The Dow Jones Industrials came off its lows of the afternoon, but still finished Wednesday behind 39.8 points to 34,112.80.

The much-broader index forged higher 4.42 points to 4,382.80, improving its win streak to eight straight sessions.

The NASDAQ gained 10.56 points to 13,650.41.

In other news, Rivian slipped 2% even after posting better-than-expected results, while Robinhood sank 14% after posting significant declines in trading volumes. Warner Bros. Discovery sank nearly 18% after posting a wider-than-expected loss, while Roblox popped 12% on strong results.

Earnings season continues after the bell with results from Walt Disney, Affirm Holdings and MGM Resorts.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury were higher, lowering yields to 4.52% from Tuesday's 4.57%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped $1.73 to $75.64 U.S. a barrel.

