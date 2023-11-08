Luring Investment A High Priority For Xi's US Trip

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Heads of State of China and the United States will meet face-to-face on November 15 to discuss the trade war, technology bans, geopolitical issues and Taiwan matters.

They will meet on the sideline of the APEC Summit, which will be held in San Francisco on November 15-17, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden last met in Bali in Indonesia on November 14, 2022.

During Xi's trip next week, top US business executives will be invited to have dinner with him on November 15, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

It is expected that Xi will use this chance to call on US firms to invest in China, which has been suffering from capital outflows this year.

Dinner with Xi

As the guest of honor, Xi will deliver a major speech at a gala dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council.



Each participant will have to pay US$2,000 to attend the event. Eight VIPs will be able to sit around a table with Xi at a cost of US$40,000 each.

“The China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. How China and the US get along will determine the future of humanity,” Xi told the bipartisan delegation of the US Senate led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing on October 9.

“I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have a thousand reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them,” he said.