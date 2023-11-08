CFTC Asserts Dominance With Aggressive Stance Against Crypto Violations

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has taken a decisive stand against violations within the cryptocurrency sector in 2023. With a surge in enforcement actions, the Commission's Division of Enforcement has set a new benchmark, imposing fines and restitution that have collectively surpassed the $4.3 billion mark.

The CFTC's steadfast dedication to maintaining the sanctity of U.S. derivatives markets shone brightly through its innovative endeavors in digital assets . Rostin Behnam, the CFTC Chairman, reinforced the Commission's dedication.

The crypto sector stood out as a significant area of concern, with most anonymous tips in 2023 being tied to cryptocurrency-related deceptions. These figures highlight the rampant illegality that has infiltrated this nascent industry.

In the fiscal year 2023, the Commission initiated 47 cases associated with digital asset commodities. Those account for nearly half of all enforcement activities in that timeframe.

Ian McGinley, the Director of Enforcement, commended the Division's robust efforts, remarking,“The Enforcement Division's results for FY 2023 reflect the CFTC's unwavering resolve in upholding accountability, deterrence, consumer protection, and safeguarding market integrity.”

The year was marked by significant enforcement milestones. Those include high-profile legal actions against major trading platforms , the dismantling of Ponzi schemes , and an unprecedented legal victory over a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Additionally, the CFTC achieved a notable victory in court against a digital asset futures platform.

The whistleblower program emerged as a pivotal force in identifying and combating crypto-related transgressions. The program has rewarded whistleblowers nearly $350 million, with the associated enforcement actions resulting in sanctions worth over $3 billion. This year, the CFTC has awarded whistleblowers $16 million. Two individuals received over $15 million for their significant contributions to the success of enforcement actions.

The CFTC's aggressive approach to dealing with crypto-related fraud in 2023 sends an unmistakable signal to all market players. Any illicit activities that threaten the integrity of the U.S. derivatives markets will meet with zero tolerance from the Commission.

Through this rigorous oversight and enforcement, the CFTC reinforces its role as a guardian of market integrity. Plus, it also ensures a fairer and more transparent digital asset space for all.

The post CFTC Asserts Dominance with Aggressive Stance Against Crypto Violations appeared first on CryptoMode .