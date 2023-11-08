HUAWEI Eyewear 2: The Stylish Next-Gen Smart Glasses With Open Acoustic Design

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Now available in the UAE, the Eyewear 2 offers a unique wearable audio experience and long battery life.

Dubai, UAE– Huawei is taking wearable audio tech to the next level with the launch of the Eyewear 2 smart glasses. Now available in the UAE, the IP54 water and sweat-resistant Eyewear 2 combines seamless style with robust performance, making it a quintessential daily companion. These smart glasses feature an open acoustic design, intuitive smart features, and a comfortable and lightweight design for all-day wear.

The new HUAWEI Eyewear 2 is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other android and iOS devices, and available in the UAE at a price of 899AED from Huawei's Experience Stores and e-shop.

Trendy and Versatile Frames:

The Eyewear 2 comes in Browline Eyewear frames and Rectangle Half-Frame Eyewear frames. The Browline Eyewear design features a 4.7g ultra-light frame (excluding lenses) made from β titanium, in a sleek Titanium Silver hue. The streamlined floating frame creates the impression of levitating lens, creating a space-age look.[1] The β titanium is a hallmark of high-end eyewear, as it boasts superior strength, corrosion resistance, and pliability.

The Rectangle Half-Frame Eyewear has a longer upper frame, which gives the wearer a more vibrant and casual look. The frame exudes trendiness and versatility. It strikes the perfect balance between aesthetics and utility. The frame's brow line features a high-density textured plate, for higher gloss and greater resistance to deformation and discoloration and the nose bridge is made of metal.

Greater battery stamina and fast charging:

The Eyewear 2 will give you all-day battery life. On a full charge, it provides 11 hours of listening time, 9 hours of calling and up to 4 days of standby time. That means when you wear it without actively using the audio features, it can last for up to 4 days. And if stored in the protective case, it can maintain power for at least 1 month. Charging up the eyewear is also fast and easy. A quick 10-minute charge will give you up to 3 hours of music playback, and a 50-minute charging session results in a full charge.

Immersive listening experience:

The HUAWEI Eyewear 2 features an open acoustic design, that accurately projects sound to your ear through directional sound transmission technology. This design allows users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to audio. The open acoustic design is also healthier than in-ear headphones as it does not block the ear canals, minimising bacterial growth and hearing loss.

HUAWEI Eyewear 2 employs the industry-first Codirectional Dual-Diaphragm Dynamic Driver with a square speaker design, Dual-Face Symmetrical Sound Devices, and new Smoother Front-Facing Acoustic Outlets, to achieve high-quality sound transmission. The second-generation Reverse Sound Field Acoustic System provides intelligent volume adjustment while subtly cancelling sound waves, boosting user listening privacy.

Smart Connectivity:

HUAWEI Eyewear 2 has multiple sensors on each side, including a large touch area and a sliding sensor zone. These sensors allow you to use a variety of smart touch controls[2]. You can easily connect your glasses with smartphones and tablets, and enjoy a low-latency audio flow across multiple devices. This is very convenient for users who need to multi-task and switch between devices when working at home or in the office.

With its IP54 certification for sweatproof and water resistance, the Eyewear 2 is also designed to handle everyday use in all conditions.

Lightweight and Comfortable:

HUAWEI Eyewear 2 is designed to be ergonomic and comfortable to wear. Huawei also optimised the design of the nose pads and hinges based on four years of research in ergonomics and structural design. These improvements provide users with a comfortable wearing experience all day long.