COP28: PROGRESS AND CHALLENGES REVEALED IN GULF's JOURNEY TO NET ZERO

As the UAE gears up to host the global climate change summit, Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI) provides guide to GCC's current position and targets.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A special report analysing lower emissions targets and charting progress towards achieving them in the GCC is being made available today ahead of the UAE's hosting of Cop28 later this month.

AGBI's“The Path to Net Zero: How the Gulf is Tackling Climate Change” contains input from government officials, industry experts and academics, as well as analysis of key data and global rankings. The report investigates the specific challenges faced and progress made by each GCC nation on the journey to meet emissions pledges.

