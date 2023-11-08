David Weremay Highlights Six AI Trends That Will Dominate The Marketing Landscape In 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, 8th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The world of marketing is constantly evolving, and one of the most significant drivers of change is Artificial Intelligence (AI). David Weremay, a senior marketing executive based in Springfield, Oregon, shares insights into the six AI trends that are set to reshape the marketing landscape in 2024.







Smarter Content Generation

When AI was first introduced to marketing, its primary role was automating repetitive tasks. However, in the present day, AI has gone beyond mere automation.

Generative AI algorithms can now take existing data in the form of text, images, videos, and sounds, and use it to create entirely new and original content. Take image generators, for example; they can analyze text input alongside reference images to generate altered images.

Marketers are now using AI copywriting to create diverse content, from translations to website coding.

Targeted Predictions

AI is revolutionizing the way digital marketers interpret and use data about human behavior. Subjective biases or assumptions do not influence AI tools and they can analyze vast amounts of market data, including chatbot conversations and social platforms. These tools offer both aggregate and individual-level insights, helping marketers create more personalized and effective marketing strategies.

Greater Personalization

Personalization in marketing has seen a surge, with businesses using AI to provide tailored experiences to customers. The shift towards delivering personalized experiences throughout the entire customer journey is gaining momentum, and customers are more likely to engage with brands that offer personalized experiences. AI helps marketers understand individual customer needs and preferences, leading to more relevant ads and messages.

Augmented Reality Experiences

Augmented reality is becoming an integral part of content marketing. Studies show that consumers have increased confidence in a product's quality when they have access to augmented reality experiences. Today, many digital marketers incorporate AR into their strategies to influence customer behavior, engagement, and sales.

AR allows customers to interact with products and explore behind-the-scenes content about a brand, building trust and interest.

Wider Adoption of Voice Commerce

David Weremay observes that voice-enabled devices and smart assistants like Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, and Amazon Alexa are now common, with increasingly more people using voice recognition technology for online shopping.

AI is continuously improving speech recognition and conversational queries in marketing. B2B businesses are also considering voice commerce to enhance accessibility and convenience for their customers.

Use AI Marketing Bots to Improve Customer Service

AI bots have transformed customer interactions by providing responsive and personalized communication at scale. These bots handle tasks like answering frequently asked questions and offering product recommendations based on customer browsing history.

With the ability to operate round-the-clock, they not only increase efficiency but also enhance customer satisfaction. Implementing chatbot marketing effectively involves directing complex queries to human agents.

Ryan Turner, founder of Ecommerce Intelligence, acknowledges the growing adoption of AI-powered writing tools in marketing, emphasizing that AI content creation is becoming more popular.“As this happens, brands will start to rely on it more, especially for time-consuming tasks such as content creation,” says Turner.

David Weremay believes that these trends are set to shape the future of marketing.“AI's potential in marketing is vast, and as it continues to evolve, it will empower marketers to create more personalized, engaging, and efficient campaigns.”

About David Weremay

David Weremay is a senior marketing executive based in Springfield, Oregon, with over two decades of experience in the field. He is the founder of Weremay Marketing Solutions, a consultancy focused on empowering local businesses and contributing to the growth of the Springfield community. David is known for his dedication to ethical business practices and his commitment to giving back to the community.

