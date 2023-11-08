James Kenton Expands Service Areas Beyond Tennessee To Better Serve Clients

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The roofer brings his 30-year experience across two states to a wider audience.

Mt. Juliet, TN, 8th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , James Kenton , a renowned roofing expert based in Tennessee, is proud to announce the expansion of his service areas beyond the state's borders, aiming to provide exceptional roofing services to a broader clientele. This expansion reflects Kenton's commitment to meeting the growing demands of his clients and further solidifies his reputation for excellence in the roofing industry.

As an independent contractor, Kenton is known in local circles for his unwavering dedication to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. He has served as a trusted roofing partner for many homeowners and businesses throughout Tennessee. Kenton's decision to expand into nearby areas is driven by a desire to extend this level of excellence to a wider audience.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, James Kenton has established himself as a leading expert in the roofing industry. His expertise is limited to metal roofing but extends across several services. Kenton is recognized for his technical proficiency and commitment to safety, professionalism, and delivering roofing solutions that stand the test of time.

“Our expansion into new service areas is an exciting milestone for our team,” said a spokesperson for Kenton's roofing operations.“We've always believed in the importance of providing top-tier roofing services, and now, we're thrilled to bring our expertise to even more clients outside of Tennessee. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to the exceptional roofing solutions we offer.”

Kenton's expansion plans include bringing his team of skilled roofing professionals to new regions, where they will continue to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety. Whether it's residential roofing projects, commercial installations, or storm damage repairs, Kenton is poised to offer his expertise to a broader customer base.

Clients who entrust their roofing needs to James Kenton can expect the same level of dedication and commitment to excellence that the company has become known for. Kenton's team ensures that each project is executed with precision, professionalism, and the utmost attention to detail.

As Kenton expands his service areas, he remains grateful to his existing clients, his team, and the community for their continued support. This expansion marks a new chapter in the company's journey, one that will undoubtedly bring exceptional roofing solutions to even more satisfied clients.

About James Kenton

James Kenton is a roofing expert who's originally from Marshfield, Massachusetts. He's now based in Nashville, Tennessee, and brings his unique perspective to the local industry. His roofing business champions the merits of metal roofing over asphalt shingles, aiming to educate customers about its advantages. With 30 years of experience in metal roofing, Kenton's innovative roofing system has received accolades and acclaim nationwide. For more details on his current projects, upcoming ventures, and services, explore the provided links below.

