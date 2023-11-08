Breeze Airways Announces Service From Seven New Cities Starting In Early 2024

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) - Airline Adding 14 Nonstop Routes Nationally with Fares Starting from $39*;

Plus 35% Off All Roundtrip Base Fares if Purchased by Thursday -

Salt Lake City, UT (November 8, 2023) – Breeze Airways , the U.S.' only NLCC, or 'Nice Low Cost Carrier,' today announced service starting in early 2024 from seven new cities: Burlington, VT; Evansville, IN; Grand Junction, CO; Madison, WI; Myrtle Beach, SC; Stewart/Newburgh, NY; and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA.

The airline will add 14 nonstop routes, including both seasonal and year-round flights as well as the additional of another Florida city from Plattsburgh, NY to Tampa, FL. Fares on the new routes start from $39* one-way, if purchased by November 14, 2023 for travel by September 3, 2024.

Along with the new routes, and preceding the airline's annual“Kindness Week” next week, Breeze is currently offering 35%** off base fares for roundtrip bookings using the code 'BENICE,' which is applicable also on the new routes.

From Burlington, VT to:



Tampa, FL (Winter/spring seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting January 31, 2024, Nice from $79* one way); and Orlando, FL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 14, 2024, Nice from $79* one way).

From Charleston, SC to:

Stewart/Newburgh, NY (Mondays and Fridays, starting February 16, 2024, Nice from $49* one way).

From Charleston, WV to:

Myrtle Beach, SC (Summer seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 10, 2024, Nice from $49* one way).

From Evansville, IN to:

Orlando, FL (Mon and Fri, starting February 23, 2024, Nice from $49* one way).

From Grand Junction, CO to:



Orange County-Santa Ana, CA (Tues, Thurs, and Sun, starting February 6, 2024, Nice from $39* one way);

Provo, UT (BreezeThru service, Tues, Thurs and Sun, starting February 6, 2024); and San Francisco, CA (Summer seasonal service, Wed and Sat, starting May 22, 2024, Nice from $59* one way).

From Madison, WI to:



Tampa, FL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 7, 2024, Nice from $79* one way); and Orlando, FL (Spring/summer seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 14, 2024, Nice from $79* one way).

From Myrtle Beach, SC to:



Providence, RI (Thurs and Sun, starting February 15, 2024, Nice from $49* one way);

Charleston, WV (Summer seasonal, Mon and Fri, starting May 10, 2024, Nice from $49* one way); and Tampa, FL (Mon and Fri, starting May 10, 2024, Nice from $49* one way).

From Orange County-Santa Ana, CA to:

Grand Junction, CO (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting February 6, 2024, Nice from $39* one way).

From Orlando, FL to:



Burlington, VT (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 14, 2024, Nice from $79* one way); and

Evansville, IN (Mondays and Fridays, starting February 23, 2024, Nice from $49* one way); and

Madison, WI (Spring/summer seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 14, 2024, Nice from $79* one way); and

Stewart/Newburgh, NY (Thursdays and Sundays, starting February 15, 2024, Nice from $59* one way); and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting January 30, 2024, Nice from $59* one way).

From Plattsburgh, NY to:

Tampa, FL (Winter/spring seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting February 2, 2024, Nice from $89* one way).

From Providence, RI to:

Myrtle Beach, SC (Thursdays and Sundays, starting February 15, 2024, Nice from $49* one way).

From San Francisco, CA to:

Grand Junction, CO (Summer seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 22, 2024, Nice from $59* one way).

From Stewart/Newburgh, NY to:



Orlando, FL (Thursdays and Sundays, starting February 15, 2024, Nice from $59* one way); and Charleston, SC (Fridays and Mondays, starting February 16, 2024, Nice from $49* one way).

From Tampa, FL to:



Burlington, VT (Winter/spring seasonal, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting January 31, 2024, Nice from $79* one way); and

Madison, WI (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 7, 2024, Nice from $79* one way); and

Myrtle Beach, SC (Mondays and Fridays, starting May 10, 2024, Nice from $49* one way); and Plattsburgh, NY (Winter/spring seasonal, Fridays and Sundays, starting February 2, 2024, Nice from $89* one way).

From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA to:

Orlando, FL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting January 30, 2024, Nice from $59* one way).

All routes, with the exception of San Francisco-Grand Junction, will be operated using brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

“Breeze is continuing to spread our 'Seriously Nice' service to more underserved markets deserving of nice, nonstop flights,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “In 2024, we will be adding even more dots to our expanding network while connecting the dots between existing cities across the US so more and more people can experience our unique hospitality and affordable yet premium product offering.”

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers Guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicer bundle includes a checked bad and carry-on as well as a premium economy seat in it's“extra legroom” section. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent-the carrier's inflight experience featuring 2×2“business class-style” seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.

*$39 Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between GJT-SNA and SNA-GJT. *$49 Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between MYR-PVD, PVD-MYR, CHS-SWF, SWF-CHS, EVV-MCO, MCO-EVV, CRW-MYR, MYR-CRW, MYR-TPA and TPA-MYR. *$59 Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between AVP-MCO, MCO-AVP, MCO-SWF, SWF-MCO, GJT-SFO and SFO-GJT. *$79 Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between BTV-TPA, TPA-BTV, MSN-TPA, TPA-MSN, BTV-MCO, MCO-BTV, MCO-MSN and MSN-MCO. *$89 Nice promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel between PBG-TPA and TPA-PBG. Promotion must be purchased from November 8 through November 14, 2023 (11:59 pm ET). AVP-MCO and MCO-AVP promotion valid only for travel from January 30 through September 3, 2024. BTV-TPA and TPA-BTV promotion valid only for travel from January 31 through September 3, 2024. PBG-TPA and TPA-PBG promotion valid only for travel from February 2 through September 3, 2024. GJT-SNA and SNA-GJT promotion valid only for travel from February 6 through September 3, 2024. MSN-TPA and TPA-MSN promotion valid only for travel from February 7 through September 3, 2024. BTV-MCO, MCO-BTV, MCO-MSN and MSN-MCO promotion valid only for travel from February 14 through September 3, 2024. MYR-PVD, PVD-MYR, MCO-SWF, and SWF-MCO promotion valid only for travel from February 15 through September 3, 2024. CHS-SWF and SWF-CHS promotion valid only for travel from February 16 through September 3, 2024. EVV-MCO and MCO-EVV promotion valid only for travel from February 23 through September 3, 2024. CRW-MYR, MYR-CRW, MYR-TPA and TPA-MYR promotion valid only for travel from May 10 through September 3, 2024. GJT-SNA and SNA-GJT promotion valid only for travel from May 22 through September 3, 2024. GJT-SNA and SNA-GJT promotion is valid for Tuesday travel only. BTV-TPA, TPA-BTV, MSN-TPA, TPA-MSN, BTV-MCO, MCO-BTV, MCO-MSN, and MSN-MCO promotion is valid for Wednesday travel only. MYR-PVD and PVD-MYR promotion excludes travel from February 14 through February 26, 2024, from March 27 through April 15, 2024, and from June 12 through August 19, 2024. MCO-SWF, SWF-MCO, CHS-SWF, and SWF-CHS promotion excludes travel from February 14 through February 26, 2024, from March 20 through April 15, 2024, and from June 12 through August 19, 2024. BTV-TPA, TPA-BTV, BTV-MCO, and MCO-BTV promotion excludes travel from February 24 through March 2, 2024, from April 20 through April 27, 2024, and from June 15 through August 17, 2024. MSN-TPA, TPA-MSN, MCO-MSN and MSN-MCO promotion excludes travel from March 23 through March 30, 2024 and from June 8 through August 24, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

**35% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights with promo code BENICE. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at flybreeze or on the Breeze app from November 7 through November 9, 2023 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from November 14 through September 3, 2024. Promotion excludes travel from November 25 through November 27, 2023, December 21 through December 23, 2023, and December 26 through January 2, 2024. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:

Other Breeze Press Releases and Information:

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.' best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023). Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 45 cities in 27 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via our site or the app.